Great Britain's men and women announce initial FIH Pro League squads
Great Britain Hockey have submitted their initial squads for the first round of matches in the brand new FIH Pro League (FIHPL).
2019 sees the first instalment of the event, with nine of the world's best nations doing battle in a ground-breaking global competition. The FIHPL will transform the future of international hockey at the top level and next year's competition is also a key component of qualification for the Tokyo Olympic games.
Competing consistently as Great Britain over the next two years provides an opportunity for our athletes to train, compete and grow as a squad in an unprecedented fashion.
At the moment, 22 players have been named in the women's squad, with 25 in the initial men's list. Players currently recovering from injury have not been included at this stage, but can be added at short notice once back in contention. Competing nations can use up to 32 players in each gender across the entire FIHPL, so there is plenty of flexibility still available.
Barry Middleton is taking a break from international hockey and is not scheduled to take part in the FIHPL in 2019.
Great Britain Hockey anticipate making an announcement with regards the position of women’s team head coach in January 2019.
Initial women's squad
Giselle Ansley
Grace Balsdon
Sophie Bray
Nicki Cochrane
Amy Costello
Emily Defroand
Sarah Evans
Sabbie Heesh
Tess Howard
Jo Hunter
Hannah Martin
Lizzie Neal
Lily Owsley
Hollie Pearne-Webb
Suzy Petty
Ellie Rayer
Sarah Robertson
Erica Sanders
Amy Tennant
Anna Toman
Susannah Townsend
Laura Unsworth
Initial men's squad
David Ames
Liam Ansell
Will Calnan
David Condon
Brendan Creed
Adam Dixon
Alan Forsyth
James Gall
Harry Gibson
Mark Gleghorne
David Goodfield
Chris Griffiths
Michael Hoare
Harry Martin
George Pinner
Phil Roper
Liam Sanford
Ian Sloan
Rhys Smith
Luke Taylor
Zach Wallace
Jack Waller
Sam Ward
Henry Weir
Ollie Willars
Our first game in the FIHPL sees the men's team travel to Spain on Friday 25 January. The women's debut match is two weeks later on Friday 8 February when they travel to New Zealand.
England Hockey Board Media release