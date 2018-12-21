



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a partnership agreement with sports technology and management company Global Sports Commerce (GSC) for a duration of four years, making GSC an FIH Global Supplier for the 2019-2022 period for the category of brand analytics and measurement.





The deal includes the following major FIH Events:



FIH Pro League (2019-22)

FIH Series Finals (2019 and 2021)

Olympic Qualifiers Men & Women (2019)



GSC is one of world’s largest sports technology and management companies providing dynamic solutions, sponsorship & commercial management and premier consulting services to leading global sports stakeholders – including sports bodies, leagues, rights holders, stadiums and brands. Headquartered in Singapore, GSC has a worldwide presence with offices in 16 cities, across 10 countries including UK, Australia, India, UAE, Hungary, Switzerland, New Zealand, South Africa and the USA.



FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “FIH is very pleased about this partnership with Global Sports Commerce in the field of brand analytics and measurement for the coming four years. We’re looking forward to our cooperation which will contribute to our mission to develop hockey on a global basis.”



Commenting on entering this multi-year official partnership with FIH, CEO of Global Sports Commerce Mr. Murlidharan said: “GSC is pleased to partner with the International Hockey Federation for multiple events for the next four years. GSC is looking forward to facilitate nearly 200 plus premier hockey matches across the globe with the best of its digital and technological solutions.” “Maplytiks, a subsidiary of GSC will play an integral role in this partnership by providing digital technology, deep data analytics in particular brand measurement along with holistic value of brand exposure on screen for FIH and its affiliates worldwide”, he added.



