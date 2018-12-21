Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey NZ Statement on Independent Review

Published on Friday, 21 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 62
Hockey New Zealand has provided the following statement to the media today in response to some news outlets carrying information around our ongoing Independent Review




21 December 2018

Hockey New Zealand is still conducting an independent review into the Black Sticks Women’s team environment. To maintain the integrity of the review, and out of respect for people’s privacy and confidentiality, neither Hockey NZ nor the reviewer lawyer Maria Dew, will make any public comment until the review findings are completed.

Hockey New Zealand Board Acting Chair Shane Collins says “we want to ensure the review is as comprehensive and robust as possible to help the sport as it continues on its journey of continuous improvement”.

Ms Dew QC expects to release her final report to Hockey New Zealand in early January 2019.

Shane Collins says "No decisions will be made until the final review has been completed".

The focus of Hockey NZ and Black Sticks Women's head coach Mark Hager is on the FIH Pro League which starts January 27.

Hockey New Zealand Media release

