By BRIAN OTWAL





USIU Spartans captain Grace Akumu (right) competes for the ball against Ghana Revenue Authority hockey player in their Africa Cup of Club Champions match played on December 17, 2018 in Abuja, Nigeria. PHOTO | BRIAN OTWAL | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Debutants USIU Spartans have finally recorded their first victory of Africa Hockey Club Championships after edging out Nigeria’s Kada Queens 2-1 on Thursday in Abuja, Nigeria.





The win means that Spartans will have an opportunity to fight for the bronze medal after collecting four points from matches played so far. They are placed fourth ahead of Kada Queens.



The students started the match with intend and determination to break their three-match losing streak at the continental club championships. The put up a spirited defence in the first and second quarter only to be breached by a Benedicta Johnson’s shot that gave Kada a halftime lead



After the interval, a resurgent Spartans equalized after Harriette Omindi capitalized on defensive lapse in the Kada’s danger area. Rhoda Nyambura then gave Spartans the lead with three minutes to the end of the third quarter. They then hold onto the slim lead to notch their first win in the championships.



In the other match, Ghana Police beat Nigeria’s Delta Queens 3-2 to climb to second position with 10 points, two behind leaders Telkom Kenya. Umaru Nafisatu scored a brace with Joyce Amakye adding the third for Ghana Police while Bueaty Irame had a couble for Delta Queens. Delta have two points same as Kada, but have inferior goal count.



USIU will know their opponents after the match between defending champions Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and red hot Telkom Kenya. A win for third placed GRA will take them back to second and earn them a slot in the finals. A loss will mean Ghana Police book a date with Telkom Kenya in the finals.



