Pakistan's Imran Butt announces retirement from international hockey

Published on Friday, 21 December 2018
Pakistan goalkeeper Imran Butt announced his retirement from international hockey on Thursday.



“I officially announce my retirement from international hockey. I would like to thank all the people who encouraged me in this amazing journey of my hockey career,” Butt posted on Twitter.

Butt who has represented Pakistan in 156 matches said the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India was his last event.

The 30-year-old further said that he will share the reason behind his retirement in a press conference.

Butt is the brother of former captain of Pakistan national hockey team Rehan Butt.

The Nation

