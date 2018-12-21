Stats Speak: Medalists played consistent in all four quarters of the World Cup matches
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Bhubaneswar World Cup (Nov 28-Dec 16, 2018) again highlights the consistency in the match.
Belgium (Gold), Netherlands (Silver) and Australia (Bronze) have scored in all four quarters.
Their grit and determination paves the way for podium. Poor goalkeeping dethrone the India again.
Here is quarter wise break down of goals scored and conceded:
|
How they scored quarter wise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goals For
|
|
|
|
Goals Against
|
|
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Qr-1
|
Qr-2
|
Qr-3
|
Qr-4
|
Total
|
Qr-1
|
Qr-2
|
Qr-3
|
Qr-4
|
Total
|
1
|
Belgium
|
7
|
6
|
4
|
5
|
22
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
6
|
22
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
8
|
3
|
Australia
|
6
|
6
|
9
|
8
|
29
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
England
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
7
|
9
|
23
|
5
|
Germany
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
6
|
India
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
6
|
13
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
7
|
Argentina
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
12
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
11
|
8
|
France
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
9
|
9
|
New Zealand
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
10
|
China
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
15
|
11
|
Canada
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
5
|
13
|
12
|
Pakistan
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
13
|
Spain
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
7
|
14
|
Ireland
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
7
|
15
|
Malaysia
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
13
|
16
|
South Africa
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
11
|
|
Total
|
38
|
33
|
39
|
47
|
157
|
38
|
33
|
39
|
47
|
157
Red Lions Alexander Hendrickx joint top scorers (7 goals) with Blake Govers of Australia, Hendrickx scored all goals by carpet drive on penalty corners. Ball went in cage between goalkeeper and right post.
Fieldhockey.com