By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Bhubaneswar World Cup (Nov 28-Dec 16, 2018) again highlights the consistency in the match.





Belgium (Gold), Netherlands (Silver) and Australia (Bronze) have scored in all four quarters.



Their grit and determination paves the way for podium. Poor goalkeeping dethrone the India again.



Here is quarter wise break down of goals scored and conceded:

How they scored quarter wise Goals For Goals Against Rank Team Qr-1 Qr-2 Qr-3 Qr-4 Total Qr-1 Qr-2 Qr-3 Qr-4 Total 1 Belgium 7 6 4 5 22 2 0 2 1 5 2 Netherlands 5 6 5 6 22 2 1 0 5 8 3 Australia 6 6 9 8 29 2 1 1 0 4 4 England 2 2 5 3 12 5 2 7 9 23 5 Germany 3 2 2 4 11 1 3 1 1 6 6 India 4 0 3 6 13 2 0 1 2 5 7 Argentina 3 3 2 4 12 2 5 2 2 11 8 France 1 4 1 2 8 2 2 2 3 9 9 New Zealand 0 1 0 3 4 1 3 2 2 8 10 China 1 0 1 1 3 3 4 5 3 15 11 Canada 0 0 2 1 3 2 3 3 5 13 12 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 2 3 2 3 4 12 13 Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4 0 0 3 7 14 Ireland 1 0 3 0 4 2 0 4 1 7 15 Malaysia 0 2 1 1 4 2 4 3 4 13 16 South Africa 1 0 0 1 2 3 3 3 2 11 Total 38 33 39 47 157 38 33 39 47 157



Red Lions Alexander Hendrickx joint top scorers (7 goals) with Blake Govers of Australia, Hendrickx scored all goals by carpet drive on penalty corners. Ball went in cage between goalkeeper and right post.



Fieldhockey.com