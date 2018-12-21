Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Medalists played consistent in all four quarters of the World Cup matches

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Bhubaneswar World Cup (Nov 28-Dec 16, 2018) again highlights the consistency in the match.



Belgium (Gold), Netherlands (Silver) and Australia (Bronze) have scored in all four quarters.

Their grit and determination paves the way for podium. Poor goalkeeping dethrone the India again.

Here is quarter wise break down of goals scored and conceded:

How they  scored quarter wise

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goals For

 

 

 

Goals Against

 

 

Rank

Team

Qr-1

Qr-2

Qr-3

Qr-4

Total

Qr-1

Qr-2

Qr-3

Qr-4

Total

1

Belgium

7

6

4

5

22

2

0

2

1

5

2

Netherlands

5

6

5

6

22

2

1

0

5

8

3

Australia

6

6

9

8

29

2

1

1

0

4

4

England

2

2

5

3

12

5

2

7

9

23

5

Germany

3

2

2

4

11

1

3

1

1

6

6

India

4

0

3

6

13

2

0

1

2

5

7

Argentina

3

3

2

4

12

2

5

2

2

11

8

France

1

4

1

2

8

2

2

2

3

9

9

New Zealand

0

1

0

3

4

1

3

2

2

8

10

China

1

0

1

1

3

3

4

5

3

15

11

Canada

0

0

2

1

3

2

3

3

5

13

12

Pakistan

1

0

0

1

2

3

2

3

4

12

13

Spain

3

1

1

1

6

4

0

0

3

7

14

Ireland

1

0

3

0

4

2

0

4

1

7

15

Malaysia

0

2

1

1

4

2

4

3

4

13

16

South Africa

1

0

0

1

2

3

3

3

2

11

 

Total

38

33

39

47

157

38

33

39

47

157


Red Lions Alexander Hendrickx joint top scorers (7 goals) with Blake Govers of Australia, Hendrickx scored all goals by carpet drive on penalty corners. Ball went in cage between goalkeeper and right post.

