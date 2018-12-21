Indian hockey needs long-term planning if the country wants to emulate Belgium’s success



Indervir Grewal





The Belgian hockey team received a grand welcome at the Brussels City Hall on Tuesday, two days after winning its first world cup title. AFP



Belgium’s story would inspire India. The similarities between the two nations’ transformation would have raised hopes among most Indians, including the federation, that India could emulate the Belgians and win a big title.





From world No. 13 in 2007, the Red Lions have climbed to the top of the rankings. The cherry on the cake was obviously the World Cup title. Their first major title came after three silver medals — in the 2013 and 2017 European Championships and the 2016 Olympics.



Similarly, after touching its nadir — missing the 2008 Olympics and finishing last in 2012 — the Indian men’s team has climbed back to world No. 5. India have won four medals in FIH tournaments — including two silver in the Champions Trophy — since their Asian Games gold medal in 2014.



Going into the 2018 World Cup, both Belgium and India were seen as contenders. Despite all the hopes of the home fans, India winning the World Cup would have been a miracle. Belgium’s win, however, was anything but a miracle — it was the culmination of years of planning and hard work.



Deeper change



A deeper look at the reasons for Belgium’s transformation makes it clear that the similarities with India are only at the superficial level.



The big change in Belgium started over a decade ago. “It was 12 years ago that they (federation) started seriously investing in hockey again,” said Belgium’s Arthur van Doren, who was adjudged the World Cup’s best player.



In 2007, Belgium hired Adam Commens as the men’s team’s chief coach. The former Australia player led the side to their first medal (bronze) in the European Championships. Belgium also qualified for the 2008 Olympics, their first appearance since 1976.



But the change was much deeper. “It was not only short-term for the senior team but also long-term,” said van Doren. “The federation had a long-term vision. And they did a really good job in youth development. The emphasis was on good coaches, good facilities and good training.”



Changing coaches



Indian hockey’s biggest change — apart from Hockey India (HI) replacing the Indian Hockey Federation as the national association — also came with the hiring of a foreign coach in 2009. Though there had been one foreigner in charge of the team earlier, Spaniard Jose Brasa’s appointment started a trend of only foreign coaches being given the top job.



Brasa’s removal in 2010 started another trend of hiring and firing coaches on a regular basis, without rhyme or reason. Since Brasa, the Indian men’s team has had five foreign coaches — with Roelant Oltmans lasting the longest. Harendra Singh is the first Indian coach of the team since Brasa, but his job also seems in jeopardy.



Belgium also changed coaches in the last 10 years — Commens was followed by Australian Colin Batch, Dutchmen Mark Lammers and Jeroen Delmee, and New Zealand’s Shane McLeod. But each change had a logical reason.



Inspired by many



Belgium’s game is mainly inspired by the Australian and Dutch styles. “We have a cross between the European and Oceania styles,” said McLeod. “So we take the best of Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, and then put it into one playing style. You can see that,” he added.



Belgium’s decision on whom to hire as coach also depended on the style they wanted to develop and adopt. Each coach also brought his own ideas.



India’s game has also become an amalgamation of different styles, with the federation preferring Australian and Dutch coaches. However, India’s style keeps changing with each new coach, while Belgium has always had a system in place. Belgium picked features from different countries and moulded their own style; and every new coach only tweaked it. For example, under McLeod, who got the job in 2015, Belgium shifted to zonal defence. McLeod’s Belgium have some resemblance to Ric Charlesworth’s Australia of early 2010s. But Belgium’s style became so successful that other teams also adopted it after the 2016 Olympics.



The biggest difference between Belgium and India has been that any considerable change made with the national team went down to the grassroots level. In India, foreign coaches are hired exclusively for the senior national teams, while the system of training at the grassroots level is obsolete.



But in Belgium, when the change started, foreign coaches also came into their national system. Before Commens and McLeod got the top job, they were already coaching in Belgium. After coaching in Australia, Commens returned to Belgium as the high performance director in 2016. What worked in Belgium’s favour was that the country already had a widely-spread league. Clubs had teams of all age groups, so it was easier for the change to spread uniformly. “The quality of training improved,” said van Doren, who started playing hockey in the children’s wing at the KHC Dragons (club in Brasschaat). “I was pretty lucky to have grown in that system, to have done all the youth programs,” added the 24-year-old, who was in “one of the younger generations” when the big change started.



Long-term vision



Belgium’s “long-term vision” has resulted in the level of players, coaches and hockey in the country improving phenomenally. The quality of the league has improved, which has made it commercially more viable. More kids are taking up the sport and the youth program ensures the conveyor belt keeps producing world-class players.



The benefit of having a uniform youth program was evident at the World Cup. During the tournament, Belgium lost two of their senior players early on — John-John Dohmen to illness and Emmanuel Stockbroekx to injury. Yet, it didn’t affect their campaign. “Everybody (from the youth to national team levels) plays the same structure, has the same vision, same concepts. That’s what makes it easier for the younger guys like Victor Wegnez and Antoine Kina to fit into the team,” van Doren said.



Van Doren added that currently the youth program in the country is one of the best in the world. “Our three generations — from Dohmen’s batchmates to my group to Wegnez’s new lot — won almost every tournament in Europe in different junior age groups,” said van Doren.



Meanwhile, in India, even after almost 10 years of HI coming into existence, and after five years of creating the post of high performance director, there is no uniform youth program. The state that started a long-term player development system over 12 years ago — Punjab — has the biggest representation in the national camps. The World Cup team had nine Punjab players, while the 20-player squad had 11. The 2016 Junior World Cup team had 11 from Punjab.



For HI to have considered India as medal prospects in the World Cup devalued the efforts of Belgium and all the other top nations. Unlike India, the elite of hockey set long-term targets that are achievable. “(When the change began) The federation said that this generation will bring us a medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics. We ended up doing it so that was really cool,” said van Doren.



Their historic first World Cup triumph was even cooler.



