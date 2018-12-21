

© Getty Images



Lausanne, Switzerland: The 2022 FIH World Cups – Men’s or Women’s – will be held either in July 2022 (1-17 July) or in January 2023 (13-29 January), as decided by the Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in its meeting held last week in Bhubaneswar, India.





Therefore, the bidding process to host either event has been re-opened until 31 January 2019. The Executive Board will make the final decision on both hosts on 14 June 2019.



Bidding process timeline:



15 Dec 2018 - 31 Jan 2019: Bidding process re-open with new hosting windows



1 Feb – 15 March 2019: Site visits



15 March 2019: Hosting agreement and event manual to be sent to the host candidates



16 March – 30 April 2019: Host candidates to sign the hosting agreement



1 May – 31 May 2019: Administration evaluation process



12 June 2019: Task force to meet and make recommendation to the Executive Board



14 June 2019: Executive Board to decide on the hosts of the 2022 FIH Men’s and the 2022 FIH Women’s World Cups



