By Elizabeth Mburugu



It will be a Kenya and Ghana affair in the women’s final and third place play-off.





With nine continental titles, it goes without saying that Telkom is Africa’s most decorated women’s hockey club.



However, the Kenyan girls who had ruled Africa since 2012 were dethroned early this year by Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) ending their five-year reign at the helm of continental club hockey. Today, Telkom will be out to reclaim their title when they face off with familiar foes GRA in the final of the 2018 Africa Cup of Club Championships (ACCC) at Abuja National Stadium, Nigeria.



Telkom need to be at their best to overcome the Ghanaians. On Thursday evening, GRA edged out the Kenyans 1-0 in their last preliminary match ending their unbeaten run in the continental challenge. This was the second time that Telkom had lost to GRA who they had dominated in past events having lost by the same margin in the 2017 final in Accra, Ghana.



Despite the defeat, Telkom coach Jos Openda remained confident saying he was not worried and looks forward to better performance in finals. “We lost but I’m not worried because I would rather lose in the preliminary than fail to rise to the occasion when it matters. And that's in the finals.



“We made many mistakes and our defence was wanting which led to the loss. All is not lost because the final match is crucial and I assure Kenyans that if the players stick to our game plan, we will carry the day,” he said.



Kenya will have a chance to secure bronze when United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans tackle Ghana Police in a third-place tie. The Spartans hope to avenge their 3-1 loss to the Ghanaian law enforcers in the preliminary match.



The Standard Digital