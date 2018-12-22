Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Ghana reach ACCC 2018 finals in Abuja

Published on Saturday, 22 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 0
View Comments


GRA men team

It was all joy for Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) men’s team who booked their place in the finals of the ongoing 2018 Hockey African Cup for Clubs Championship in Abuja.



The Ghanaian side defeated their Egyptian counterparts Eastern Company to book their place in the final.

Their female counterparts have also qualified for the women’s final following a slender 1-0 victory over Telkom in their matchday five fixture.

The defending champions who had not been impressive in their opening three games looked to have regained confidence after their match against Delta which they won 7-0.

The men’s team will be facing reigning champions El Sharkia from Egypt in the final battle for the First or second place.



The GRA women will, on the other hand, be taking on Kenyan side Telkom again for the cup.

Other Ghanaian teams Exchequers from the bank of Ghana and Ghana police female teams will also be playing for the bronze medals.

Joy Online

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.