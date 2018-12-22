

GRA men team



It was all joy for Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) men’s team who booked their place in the finals of the ongoing 2018 Hockey African Cup for Clubs Championship in Abuja.





The Ghanaian side defeated their Egyptian counterparts Eastern Company to book their place in the final.



Their female counterparts have also qualified for the women’s final following a slender 1-0 victory over Telkom in their matchday five fixture.



The defending champions who had not been impressive in their opening three games looked to have regained confidence after their match against Delta which they won 7-0.



The men’s team will be facing reigning champions El Sharkia from Egypt in the final battle for the First or second place.







The GRA women will, on the other hand, be taking on Kenyan side Telkom again for the cup.



Other Ghanaian teams Exchequers from the bank of Ghana and Ghana police female teams will also be playing for the bronze medals.



Joy Online