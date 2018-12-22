Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

Schedule Confirmed for Indoor USWNT's 2019 Croatia Cup

Published on Saturday, 22 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 0
View Comments



SVETI IVAN ZELINA, Croatia - The Croatian Hockey Federation has released the schedule for the Croatia Cup, set to take place January 4-6, 2019. At the beginning of the month, U.S Women's National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell announced that USA would be taking both the senior Indoor USWNT and U.S. U-21 Women's National Indoor Team to this annual event in Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia.



This now seven-team round-robin tournament will include both USA squads along with Croatia, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia and Croatia's U-21 team. The Croatia Cup will mark the first international contest for USA since the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany in February 2018. USA finished 10th in the squad’s first-ever appearance at the event and currently are ranked No. 12 in the FIH Hero World Rankings.

2019 Croatia Cup Schedule:

Friday, January 4, 2019        USA vs. U-21 USA            8:00 a.m. ET
                        Hungary vs. U-21 USA        11:30 a.m. ET
                        USA vs. U-21 Croatia        12:40 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 5, 2019    Slovakia vs. USA            5:50 a.m. ET
                        Croatia vs. U-21 USA        7:00 a.m. ET
                        Slovenia vs. USA            10:40 a.m. ET
                        Slovakia vs. U-21 USA        11:50 a.m. ET

Sunday, January 6, 2019    USA vs. Hungary            3:00 a.m. ET
                        U-21 Croatia vs. U-21 USA    5:20 a.m. ET
                        Croatia vs. USA            6:30 a.m. ET
                        Slovenia vs. U-21 USA        8:50 a.m. ET

*Playoffs to follow

For all information regarding the Croatia Cup including the full schedule, rosters and more, check out the event page by clicking here.

USFHA media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.