



SVETI IVAN ZELINA, Croatia - The Croatian Hockey Federation has released the schedule for the Croatia Cup, set to take place January 4-6, 2019. At the beginning of the month, U.S Women's National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell announced that USA would be taking both the senior Indoor USWNT and U.S. U-21 Women's National Indoor Team to this annual event in Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia.





This now seven-team round-robin tournament will include both USA squads along with Croatia, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia and Croatia's U-21 team. The Croatia Cup will mark the first international contest for USA since the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany in February 2018. USA finished 10th in the squad’s first-ever appearance at the event and currently are ranked No. 12 in the FIH Hero World Rankings.



2019 Croatia Cup Schedule:



Friday, January 4, 2019 USA vs. U-21 USA 8:00 a.m. ET

Hungary vs. U-21 USA 11:30 a.m. ET

USA vs. U-21 Croatia 12:40 p.m. ET



Saturday, January 5, 2019 Slovakia vs. USA 5:50 a.m. ET

Croatia vs. U-21 USA 7:00 a.m. ET

Slovenia vs. USA 10:40 a.m. ET

Slovakia vs. U-21 USA 11:50 a.m. ET



Sunday, January 6, 2019 USA vs. Hungary 3:00 a.m. ET

U-21 Croatia vs. U-21 USA 5:20 a.m. ET

Croatia vs. USA 6:30 a.m. ET

Slovenia vs. U-21 USA 8:50 a.m. ET



*Playoffs to follow



For all information regarding the Croatia Cup including the full schedule, rosters and more, check out the event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release