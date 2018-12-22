

Elena Tice and Ayeisha McFerran were two of the stars of Ireland's Hockey World Cup campaign



Ireland's Ayeisha McFerran and Elena Tice are among the nominees for the International Hockey Federation's end of year Hockey Stars Awards.





The pair were among the stand-out performers during Ireland's thrilling run to the World Cup final in summer.



Antrim's McFerran, 22, will be among the favourites for the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year after she was named the World Cup's top netminder.



Tice, 20, is on the short list for the Rising Star award.



The Dublin defender was a key player for Graham Shaw's side in London and also won the New Zealand Hockey League with North Harbour and the Australian Hockey League with Canberra Strikers during a breakout 2018.



Tice is short-listed alongside Nike Lorenz of Germany, Australia's Ambrosia Malone, Argentine Lucina Von der Heyde and Marijn Veen of the Netherlands.



McFerran, who became a four-time All-American representative with the Louisville Cardinals this year, is nominated against England goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, Ye Jiao of China, Australian Rachael Lynch and Spain's Maria Ruiz.



Dutch trio Lidewij Welten, Eva de Goede and Xan de Waard are among the Player of the Year contenders along with New Zealander Stacey Mitchelsen and Georgina Oliva of Spain.

Nominees for the FIH 2018 Hockey Stars Awards



WOMEN



Player of the Year: Eva de Goede (NED), Xan de Waard (NED), Stacey Mitchelsen (NZL), Georgina Oliva (ESP), Lidewij Welten (NED)



Goalkeeper of the Year: Ye Jiao (CHN), Maddie Hinch (ENG), Rachael Lynch (AUS), Ayeisha McFerran (IRL), Maria Ruiz (ESP)



Rising Star of the Year: Nike Lorenz (GER), Ambrosia Malone (AUS), Lena Tice (IRE), Marijn Veen (NED), Lucina Von der Heyde (ARG)



MEN



Player of the Year: Billy Bakker (NED), Simon Gougnard (BEL), Barry Middleton (ENG), Arthur van Doren (BEL), Jake Whetton (AUS)



Goalkeeper of the Year: Pirmin Blaak (NED), Tyler Lovell (AUS), George Pinner (ENG), Vincent Vanasch (BEL), Tobias Walter (GER)



Rising Star of the Year: Tim Brand (AUS), Arthur de Sloover (BEL), Jake Harvie (AUS), Timm Herzbruch (GER), Thijs van Dam (NED)



