



Lausanne, Switzerland: The vote to elect the 2018 FIH Player of the Year, FIH Goalkeeper of the Year and FIH Rising Star of the Year, both for men and women for each Award, is open from today until 18 January 2019.





Fans can cast their vote for these prestigious Awards here.



The winners of the 2018 Hockey Stars Awards will be announced on 14 February.



Awards:



There are five Awards at play:



- FIH Player of the Year (Man and Woman): annual award for the best men’s and women’s player in international hockey in a given calendar year as determined by a peer and public vote



- FIH Goalkeeper of the Year (Man and Woman): annual award for the best men’s and women’s goalkeeper in international hockey in a given calendar year as determined by a peer and public vote



- FIH Rising Star of the Year (Man and Woman): annual award for the best men’s and women’s young player (Under 23) in international hockey in a given calendar year as determined by a peer and public vote



- FIH Coach of the Year (Man and Woman): annual award for the best male and female coach in international hockey in a given calendar year as determined by an FIH panel



- FIH Umpire of the Year (Man and Woman): annual award recognising the best male and female umpires in international hockey in a given calendar year as determined by the FIH Officials Committee



Nominees for the FIH Player of the Year, the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year and the FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards (in alphabetical order):



WOMEN



FIH Player of the Year: Eva de Goede (NED), Xan de Waard (NED), Stacey Mitchelsen (NZL), Georgina Oliva (ESP), Lidewij Welten (NED)



FIH Goalkeeper of the Year: Ye Jiao (CHN), Maddie Hinch (ENG), Rachael Lynch (AUS), Ayeisha McFerran (IRL), Maria Ruiz (ESP)



FIH Rising Star of the Year: Nike Lorenz (GER), Ambrosia Malone (AUS), Lena Tice (IRE), Marijn Veen (NED), Lucina Von der Heyde (ARG)



MEN



FIH Player of the Year: Billy Bakker (NED), Simon Gougnard (BEL), Barry Middleton (ENG), Arthur van Doren (BEL), Jake Whetton (AUS)



FIH Goalkeeper of the Year: Pirmin Blaak (NED), Tyler Lovell (AUS), George Pinner (ENG), Vincent Vanasch (BEL), Tobias Walter (GER)



FIH Rising Star of the Year: Tim Brand (AUS), Arthur de Sloover (BEL), Jake Harvie (AUS), Timm Herzbruch (GER), Thijs van Dam (NED)



