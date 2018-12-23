By Naqib Nor Said



KUALA LUMPUR: Robbert Kemperman of the Netherlands is among the six foreign players who will represent Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL), which starts with the knockout competition on Jan 3.





Dutchmen Valentine Verga and Martijn Havenga, along with Irish goalkeeper David Harte, Australia’s Kieran Govers and Tim Deavin make up UniKL’s foreign signings.



Kemperman and Verga were in the Dutch team who lost to Belgium in the final of the recent World Cup in India.



The Dutch players have received their non-objection certificates from their national association to play in the MHL.



The club, who won the overall title last year, have also secured the services of penalty corner specialist Razie Rahim and national captain Shukri Mutalib.



The duo played for KL Hockey Club (KLHC) last season.



UniKL will take on Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) in the MHL’s Premier League charity shield match on Jan 10.



Coach Arul Selvaraj said: “All six foreign players received the necessary clearance, but they will only join us after the P. Alagendra Trophy, which starts on Jan 3.”



UniKL have parted ways with five players for the new season, one being S. Selvarajoo and the other, current international Joel Samuel Van Huizen.



New Straits Times