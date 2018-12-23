By MIAN ASGHAR SALEEMI





NO PAKISTANI INCLUDED: Belgium, England, Australia, and the Netherlands’ players dominate the voting list issued by the International Hockey Federation. PHOTO COURTESY: ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION



LAHORE: One more unfortunate news from the hockey circles as none of the Pakistan hockey players could secure a place in the FIH player, goalkeeper of the year and rising star of the year voting.





Pakistani officials are also not in sight in coach and umpire categories even.



Belgium, England, Australia, and the Netherlands’ players dominate the voting list issued by the International Hockey Federation.



According to details, four-time world hockey champions Pakistani team’s performance as usual remained deteriorating, in the recent Hockey World Cup played in India.



Out of the 16 participating teams, the Pakistani team finished on the 12th spot.



Astonishingly, not even one Pakistani umpire was included in this mega event.



Now FIH has issued player, goalkeeper and rising star of the year list in which none of the Pakistani players have been nominated. From this, what talent the green shirts had can be deduced.



The players nominated in FIH’s list hail from Belgium, Holland, England and Australia. These players include Billy Baker, Simon Gongerd, Barry Middleton and Veton.



Three goalkeepers have been nominated for FIH goalkeeper of the year and these players also come from Australia, England and Holland. These players include Premien Block, Tailor Lowel, George Penner.



FIH rising star of the year include Australia, Belgium and Holland players. These players include Tim Brand, Arthur De Silver, Jack Harvey.



According to FIH rankings, Belgium has the top spot, Australia stand second, Holland third, Argentine fourth, India fifth, Germany sixth, England seventh, New Zealand eighth, Spain ninth, Canada 10th, Ireland 11th and Pakistan is on the 12th position.



The Express Tribune