By Elizabeth Mburugu



Telkom yesterday recaptured hockey Africa Cup of Club championships (ACCC) crown with a convincing 2-0 win over arch-rivals Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at Abuja National Stadium, Nigeria.





It was sweet revenge for the Kenyan girls as the Ghanaians had snatched the title early in the year in Accra, Ghana. The victory saw Africa's most decorated club bag their tenth trophy and regain their place at the helm of continental women's club hockey. Veteran Jackiline Mwangi and Audrey Omaido's second and third quarter goals were all Telkom needed to exact revenge on the GRA who had beaten them 1-0 in the finals in Accra.



Despite losing to GRA by a solitary goal in their preliminary match played on Thursday evening, the Kenyans bounced back to hit the Ghanaians hard when it mattered most. Telkom coach Jos Openda said that their success was as a result of his charges sticking to their game plan and playing according to instructions.



"It is like the trophy never left Kenya because it is less than a year since we lost to GRA. I must commend the girls for a job well done because they played according to instructions. When we lost to them (GRA) in the round robin match, I told them not to dwell much on the loss but rather focus on the most important match and make the best out if it and I'm glad we accomplished our mission," Openda said.



Elsewhere, United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans finished fourth after losing 2-0 to Ghana Police in the women's bronze medal battle. Ghana international Nafisatu Umaru was once again taunted the Kenyan students scoring twice to deny the students a podium finish in their debut.



The Standard Digital