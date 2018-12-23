Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Seoul Glow
Uzbekistan win FIH Hockey Open series

Published on Sunday, 23 December 2018
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan players involved in a goalmouth scramble during their match of the FIH Haier Hockey Open Series at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday - M. Arif/White Star

LAHORE: Ruslan Karimov starred with two goals and two assists as favourites Uzbekistan thrashed Kazakhstan 6-2 to win the FIH Haier Hockey Open series at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.



Needing just a draw in the last match of the four-nation, single league tournament also featuring Nepal and Afghanistan thanks to their better goal difference, the Uzbeks went even better despite falling behind early on against the Kazakhs.

Nurbol Kozhym converted a second penalty corner in quick succession to give Kazakhstan the lead in the 18th minute but Uzbekistan swiftly levelled matters via the same route through Khakimov.

Karimov finished a good move to give Uzbekistan the lead three minutes before half-time and made it 3-1 in the 36th, dribbling past three defenders before slotting in.
He then turned supplier two minutes later, providing Khayboev with a beautiful pass to increase Uzbekistan’s lead.

Kazakhstan responded immediately, pulling a goal back when Tilek Uzbek dived to turn in Daulet Urmanov’s pass.

Karimov then set up Oybek Nazarov to make it 5-1, with Nazarov completing the scoring after a penalty corner.

Dawn

