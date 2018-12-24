

Ronan Gormley during WL2 in 2017. Pic: Adrian Boehm



One of Ireland’s greatest players of all time is to play one last game in the green jersey with Ronan Gormley’s career set to be celebrated on January 5.





A special match between an Ireland select team and a Pembroke selection will take place at Serpentine Avenue at 3pm on the day, offering a great occasion for the Irish hockey public to pay tribute to a true great.



He retired from international hockey earlier this year following 13 years in the Irish setup earlier in 2018 having played 256 times for Ireland, captaining the side 121 times.



Gormley was part of the first Irish team to medal at the European Championships in 2015 as well as playing at the Rio Olympics in 2016 among many highlights.



For the celebration, an array of Gormley’s teammates from throughout his playing career will turn out for one last time and all are welcome for what promises to be a fitting send.



The list includes players from All-Ireland winning days at Pembroke and history-making days with the Green Machine as well as his illustrious club career on the continent which saw him win an EHL silver medal with Madrid’s Club de Campo.



The game will involve both current and past Irish internationals who are all looking forward to a fun yet competitive day out.



Conor Harte commented: “I’m delighted to be able to celebrate the career of one of the driving forces behind the success of the Irish team over the last few years.



“Ronan was an example to all of us and we would love if as many people as possible turned out to celebrate his dedication and commitment to the Irish team.”



The game will be played at 3pm on January 5 at Pembroke Wanderers, Serpentine Avenue and all are welcome.



The organisers are encouraging kids to bring sticks as they will be welcome on the pitch at half-time and face painting and a bouncy castle will make this a great family occasion.



