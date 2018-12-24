Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Govt gives Rs425m to PHF in 5 years

Published on Monday, 24 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 33
ISLAMABAD - The government has provided a sum of over Rs425 million to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) during the last five years for promotion of hockey as the national game of the country.



“PHF is the premier entity for selection, training and coaching of hockey players and as well as to represent Pakistan internationally,” an official of Inter Provincial Coordination Ministry told APP.

He said the federal government was committed to promoting the national game and providing annual as well as special grants in financial allocations as per budgetary resources.

The official said additionally, PHF generates its own funds from sponsorship and grants in aid from other sources as well.

To a query, he said the government provides regular annual grants, special and supplementary financial grants to the National Sports Federations to promote sports in the country at the grassroots level.

He said the government was also committed to the well-being of the national sports heroes as they are pride for the county. He said as a welfare step of former sports veterans, Pakistan Sports Board has been paying stipend of Rs 5,000 per month to the sportspersons and beneficiaries regularly.

The Nation

