LAHORE - Pak Heroes Hockey Club outlasted Unique Group of Institution (UGI) Academy by 5-2 in the Quaid-e-Azam International Hockey Festival 2018 final day match played here on Tuesday under the aegis of Pak Heroes and Muhammadan Hockey Clubs.





Abdul Hanan, Ahmed Butt, Atif Baig, Salman Butt and Ghulam Mustafa played superbly for the winning and converted one goal each. From Unique Group of Institution, Ibrar Ali and Ashiq Hussain contributed one goal apiece. Mian Abaidur Rehman and Imran Azhar supervised the match.



Nepal, Pak Heroes Hockey Club, Muhammdan Hockey Club, Unique Group of Institution and Afzal Manna Hockey Club participated in the three-day International Hockey Festival 2018. Former captain, hockey legend, proud of Pakistan Chaudhry Akhtar Rasool graced the occasion as chief guest and also distributed prizes among the both the sides.



Former international player M Shahid, Mujahid Afzal, Zahid Afzal, Tanveer Ahmed, Ayub Chaudhry, Abid Zia and other personalities witnessed the final day match and lauded the winners for displaying high-quality hockey skills throughout the match.



The Nation