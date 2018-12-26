Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

PHF delays Pakistan Hockey Super League once again

Published on Wednesday, 26 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 38
The Pakistan Hockey Super League (PHSL) has become a victim of delay once again as the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) continues to revive the national game of the country.



PHF had announced that PHSL would be held next year in January from 12-19 and had even requested for tenders for the tournament.

However, according to sources, the finalisation of the tournament is in disarray due to a lack of funds. Plans are now being made for PHSL to be held in Lahore from March 15 to 25, sources added.

Further, sources said that 12 international players have agreed to participate in the event.

The Nation

