Pakistan Hockey League teams' probable names revealed

Published on Wednesday, 26 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 39
By MIAN ASGHAR SALEEMI


LAHORE: The first-ever Pakistan Hockey League is ready to take place next year and, according to sources, six teams will be participating in the event.



The teams will be named after the six major cities of Pakistan, with a desi touch added to their names.

According to reports, the teams will be named Karachi Karare, Lahori Ustad, Peshawar Dilawar, Multan Sufiyan and Quetta Defenders.

Meanwhile, the sixth city will be Islamabad, but the complete name for the last team hasn’t been revealed yet.

Also, the league will host players from hockey powerhouses such as Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France and Argentina.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has given the marketing team the task to attract at least three to four foreign players for each participating side.

The league will also have a age limit, where players aged 25 years and above will not be allowed to participate in the event in order to promote and groom young talent.

The final schedule of the hockey league will be announced after the Executive Board meeting.

The Express Tribune

