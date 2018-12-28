By Aftar Singh





Malaysian womens team hockey captain Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani



KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s hockey captain Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani (pic) has turned 31 but she has no plans to settle down just yet.





The Penang defender wants to focus on her hockey career.



Siti, who has been wearing the captain’s armband since 2015, wants to help the Terengganu Ladies team finish among the top two in the seven-team National Women’s Hockey League, which begins on Jan 10.



Terengganu bagged the double – the league and overall title in 2017.



But this year, Terengganu finished third in both the league and also in the Vivian Soars Cup (overall title).



“To me my career in hockey is important and I will continue to play hockey as long as I can,” said Siti.



“Besides marshalling the defence, I will also shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals from penalty corners,” said Siti, who scored five goals in this year’s tournaments.



She added that it would be a real challenge for Terengganu to win a title next season with the presence of a team from China – Liaoning Infinite Space Hockey Club.



“It is the first time a foreign club will be featuring in the national women’s league and it will make the league more interesting and competitive.



“The China club have a number of national players and they are also the Chinese League champions, so the challenge would be on the local clubs to get the better of them in the league,” said Siti, who has 185 caps for Malaysia.



Besides Terengganu and Liaoning Club, the other teams in the fray are Blue Warriors, PKS-Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten), KL Wipers, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) and Penang State Hockey Association (PSHA-MSSPP).



Terengganu are also powered by four other national players – defender Juliani Mohamad Din, midfielders Wan Norfaiezah Mohd Saiuti and Fatin Syafiqah Mohamed Shukri and forward Nurul Syafiqah Mohd Zain.



Siti added that Terengganu are also in the midst of hiring foreign players from India and Kazakhstan to beef up the team.



“The challenge will be on us to play consistently well to finish in the top two in the league.”



Terengganu are coached by K. Gobinathan and they will open their campaign against SSTMI on Jan 10 at the SSTMI pitch in Bandar Penawar in Johor.



For the 2018 season, PKS-Uniten won the league title while the Blue Warriors bagged the overall title.



The Star of Malaysia