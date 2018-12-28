Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Our Best XI of Odisha World Cup

Published on Friday, 28 December 2018
s2h Team



www.stick2hockey.com (s2h) came up with a World XI from the field at the 14th Odisha Men’s World Cup hockey tournament held in Bhubaneswar recently.



Midfielder Billy Bakker of the Netherlands is captain of the side.

The team comprises four Dutchmen as many Belgians, two Australians and an Argentinean.

Belgium’s Arthur van Doren, a defender, FIH Player of the Year and best player at the World Cup was an automatic selection.

Netherlands' Pirmin Blaak, adjudged best goalkeeper, was a close choice over Belgium's Vincent Vanasch whose heroics in the tie-breaker helped his team win their first-ever major title.

Among other members of the World XI are Australia’s Blake Govers (forward) and Belgium’s Alexander Hendrickx (defender) who joint top scored with seven goals each at the 16-nation held at the Kalinga Stadium from November 28 to December 16.

Belgium beat the Netherlands 3-2 in a sudden-death shootout after the teams drew goalless in regulation time.

The World XI:

Goalkeeper: Pirmin Blaak (Netherlands)

Defenders: Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur van Doren (both Belgium); Gonzalo Piellat (Argentina).

Midfielders: Billy Bakker, Robbert Kemperman, Seve van Ass (all Netherlands); Aran Zalewski (Australia).

Forwards: Thomas Briels, Tom Boon (both Belgium); Blake Govers (Australia).

Substitutes: Mirco Pruijser (forward, Netherlands), Christopher Ruhr (forward, Germany), Mats Grambusch (midfielder, Germany), Surender Kumar (defender, India), Vincent Vanasch (goalkeeper, Belgium).

Stick2Hockey.com

