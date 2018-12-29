By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Things are not looking rosy for Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) ahead of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) starting on Jan 3.





Team manager Ahmad Tarmizy Mohammed has been quarantined at home for influenza over the last few days while their utility foreign player Rajendra Muni Krishna has not received clearance from Hockey India.



UiTM gained promotion to play in the Premier Division after emerging as double champions – league and overall in Division One this year.



UiTM coach Meor Mohd Shahril Saarani said Tarmizy, who has been the team manager since 2010, was quarantined as they did not want the virus to spread.



“I really don’t know how long he will be quarantined,” said Meor.



“We’re also unsure of getting the services of Rajendra. We need him as he is a versatile player.”



UiTM will bank on three other foreign players – forward Farhad Ahmed Shetul and midfielder Rashel Mahmud from Bangladesh and Japanese striker Fukuda Kentaro. The trio will arrive on Jan 7.



“We don’t have national players in the team. Our team are made up of mostly university players from UiTM, UKM (Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia) and UPM (Universiti Putra Malaysia),” added Meor.



“The other teams in the league are strong as they have the services of national players as well as good import players.



“We are not title contenders but we hope to finish top six in the league. It’s a challenge but I’ve faith in my players.”



The other teams in the fray are Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Terengganu, Tenaga Nasional, Maybank, Nur Insafi and TNB-Thunderbolt.



UiTM face former champions Maybank in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup on Jan 3.



