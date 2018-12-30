Mohsin Ali







ISLAMABAD - Olympian Shahbaz Senior Saturday tendered his resignation from the post of Pakistan Hockey Federation Secretary tendered to PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.





Talking to The Nation, Shahbaz Senior who was looking highly emotional and somewhat dejected, confirmed he had sent his resignation to PHF president. He said the government didn’t have any time for national game hockey and it makes no sense of clinging on to federation, when government, IPC Minister and Prime Minster don’t have time or funds to revive hockey.



“I along with Brig Khokhar had worked tirelessly for last four years and trust me I would have long tendered my resignation had Brig Khokhar was not the president.”



He said if the government high-ups didn’t have time for hockey then why he should be bothered to continue. Shahbaz said there was a lot of uncertainty revolving around Pakistan hockey for the last few years and despite having no funds, no fresh blood and under highly negative surroundings, he had given his level best and tried to lift hockey from the ashes.



“When I joined the federation, I had made it very clear that until and unless taking bold steps and putting special efforts and getting financial backing, hockey will never rise and we would never been able to win major tournaments. But no heed was paid and we were forced to literally begging for funds. They way Brig Khokhar had arranged funds form his own resources and his friends and even had to sing agreements in case government won’t return the borrowed amount he will return even if he had to sell his property, is a clear indication that how much that person was serious and involved in hockey. But here in Pakistan it is very easy to criticise and point fingers at others but almost impossible to come up with solutions.”



He said there was no hockey infrastructure in Pakistan and they didn’t have any funds-generating mechanism as private sponsors don’t bother to help national game as they had their own way of dealing things and that left the federation to begging and requesting government, IPC Ministry, Pakistan Sports Board time and again and. “We have informed them day-by-day situation of the sorry tale of hockey affairs but no one woke up from deep slumber.”



“I am heartbroken the way government gave step-motherly treatment to hockey and is not bearable at least for me as today whatever I am enjoying worldwide is firstly due to Pakistan and secondly purely because of hockey. I don’t think I would be able today to have such respect and regard, if I had not played hockey for my country.”



He said government never ever asked about facilities nor about funds situation but everyone was more concerned about the results and despite facing huge negativity, we tried our level best to put honest and sincere efforts according to our capacity and by the grace of Allah Almighty, I can easily hold my head high and claim that in highly bleak days, the federation at least bring Pakistan hockey out and qualified for World Cup, won series in Australia and finished 13th in India in the World Cup.



“One must understand the ground reality before pointing finger at others. The Rs 3.5 million annual grant, which the PHF received from the PSB is not even enough to pay utility bills and run day-to-day affairs. How we could arrange tours, training camps, pay dailies to players? How we can appoint tam management and international-reputed coach for national team and no one had answer to this question.”



He said he was bearing all this for long just hoping that the government might finally woke up and secondly due to Brig Khokhar but now it was too insulting to stay any further to this post. “When no one is ready to admire, respect your services, then it is best time to get sidelined.”



When this correspondent ask Shahbaz whether he will reconsider his decision of taking back resignation and continue as secretary if Brig Khokhar requests him to do so, Shahbaz said: “No I won’t. I had already worked beyond my dignity for so long just for Brig Khokhar’s sake. I am not going to back off from the stand I had taken.”



When asked about if the PM or IPC Minister approach him and promised to address genuine concerns and provide hefty funds then what would be his answer, Shahbaz replied: “Only if PM or IPC Minister give him assurance of streamlining things he can reconsider his decision as I had taken principle stance. It is not about my personal glory or ego, it is about hockey and Pakistan. I will live and die for country and hockey is my passion and nothing can stop me from helping hockey without holding any posts,” Shahbaz concluded.



