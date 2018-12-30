The deplorae state of Pitch Two (National Stadium) has forced MHC to move matches.



KUALA LUMPUR: Pitch two of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil has been declared unplayable and it has forced the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) to move all P. Alagendra Cup matches on Thursday to the adjacent pitch, which is the main venue.





Tournament director Jusvir Singh, who confirmed the matter, said the decision was made after an inspection.



“Pitch Two is not suitable for competitive matches.



“MHC’s competition committee inspected the pitch and found it unsuitable.



“In fact, we were aware of it during the recent National Under-14 tournament, so we have decided to move all matches on Jan 3 (Thursday) to Pitch One, which is also the main venue of the National Stadium.



“All the concerned teams have been informed about it,” said Jusvir.



As for the Malaysian Hockey League, which starts on Jan 11, Jusvir added that the committee will discuss with the concerned teams over their home venues.



“P. Alagendra Cup comes under our purview, and that is why we decided not to use Pitch Two.



“For the league competition, teams decide on their home venues. Some have made Pitch Two as their venue, so we need to speak to them about it.”



P. Alagendra Cup



Fixtures



Thursday



Maybank v UiTM (4pm)

UniKL v TNB Thunderbolts (6pm)

Nur Insafi v THT (8pm)



