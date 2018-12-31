By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are waiting for the Malaysia Stadium Board (MSB) to respond on whether the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil will be fit to host the Hockey Series Finals on April 26-May 4.





Pitch One and Two of the venue are in a deplorable state with the latter even unfit for the P. Alagendra Cup, which starts on Thursday.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal hopes to get an immediate feedback from MSB over the status of both pitches.



“Both pitches are in a poor state. What I am more concerned about is the main pitch, which will be used for the Hockey Series Finals.



“We have notified MSB about the pitches and we are now waiting for a reply. An representative from the International Hockey Federation will inspect both pitches soon,” said Subahan.



Subahan, also the deputy president of the FA of Malaysia, said MHC will look for an alternative venue if both pitches are unfit.



“Tun Razak Stadium is one of our options,” he noted.



Subahan admitted that he was disappointed as the new synthetic turfs were laid just over a year ago before the KL Sea Games last August.



“I do not want to play the blame game. We just want MSB to solve the problem as soon as possible.”



New Straits Times