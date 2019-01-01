Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Stadium to close on Feb 11

Published on Tuesday, 01 January 2019
By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil will be closed for repairs on Feb 11.



It is learnt that the repairs of the two pitches at the venue will take about six weeks to complete. The turfs, that were laid just over a year ago, are still under the warranty of the contractor.

“The Malaysia Stadium Board (MSB) will come up with a press release soon,” said Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MFC) deputy president George Koshy on Monday.

The repair works will be completed before the Hockey Series Finals on April 26-May 4.

Pitch One and Two are in a deplorable state but the former is still playable. The opening matches of the P. Alagendra Cup, which starts on Thursday, were moved from Pitch One to Two.

MHC made the decision to move the matches following an inspection recently.

New Straits Times

 

