By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN



KUALA LUMPUR: In the bid to defend their title, PKS Uniten have signed national player Kirandeep Kaur for the upcoming Women’s Malaysia Hockey League (WMHL).





Kirandeep’s inclusion is a huge boost as the 16-year-old was part of the national team for last year’s World Series in Singapore and the Asian Games in Indonesia.



Uniten coach Lailin Abu Hassan believes Kirandeep, who played for Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) last season, will help his side to achieve their target in the competition.



“She is a player with talent and we are confident the midfielder will make a difference for us,” said Lailin.



The other notable signings are national players Hanis Nadiah Onn, Raja Norsharina Shabuddin, Nuraini Rashid and Surizan Awang.



Lailin said: "We have a mixed squad of seniors and juniors.



“I hope our juniors will take this opportunity to gain experience from the campaign,” he added.



Uniten won the league on goal difference over Blue Warriors after both teams finished with 30 points.



However, Blue Warriors won the overall title.



Other teams in the fray are China’s Liaoning Infinite Space HC, KL Wipers, PSHA-MSSPP, SSTMI and Terengganu Ladies.



