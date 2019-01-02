By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN



KUALA LUMPUR: The quarter-final matches of the P. Alagendra Cup, which starts on Thursday, will take place at the main pitch of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here, even though it is damaged.





Pitch Two is off limits as it is in an unplayable state for hockey matches. Both pitches will be closed for refurbishment on Feb 11.



However, Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) tournament director Jusvir Singh said if there are complaints from teams after Thursday’s quarter-final round, efforts would then be made to find other venues.



"For now, we will use the main pitch for the P. Alagendra Cup.



"The main pitch, although not in its ideal state, is much better compared to the second turf,” said Jusvir.



And for the Premier Division, which starts on Jan 11, Jusvir noted that all seven teams have been informed about the condition of the pitches.



"As for the Premier Division, it’s up to the respective clubs to choose their home venues.



"And so, the three teams (Tenaga Nasional, TNB Thunderbolts and Maybank) who earlier selected the National Stadium as their home venue will need to reconfirm by Thursday on whether they want to stay on.



It is understood that the artificial pitches, laid just before last year’s Kuala Lumpur Sea Games are still under warranty and will need at least six weeks to be repaired.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal hopes both pitches will be ready before the Hockey Series Finals (on April 23-May 1).



New Straits Times