By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) will be a seven-horse race, but only three teams look like battle-ready to win titles.





The overwhelming favourites are Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) and Tenaga Nasional (TNB).



And while TNB received a bye into the semi-finals of the P. Alagendra Cup, the other six will play in the quarter-finals on Thursday.



UniKL and THT are expected to cruise into the semi-finals with ease, while it will be a close battle between Maybank and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), who will face-off in the last-eight.



UniKL, if they beat TNB Thunderbolts, will take on TNB in the last-four.



This is easy to predict, based on the quality of players available in the MHL.



TNB have decided not to hire foreign players for the second straight season, but they have the best locals in the country.



They have signed 10 national players and among them are goalkeeper S. Kumar and forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin



As for UniKL, they have World Cup penalty corner flicker Razie Rahim and national captain Shukri Mutalib along with former internationals Baljit Singh and Harwinder Singh.



Irish goalkeeper David Harte and Australian striker Keiren Govers along with Dutch internationals Valentin Verga and Robbert Kemperman are Unikl’s foreign signings.



FIXTURES



Thursday: Quarter-finals — Maybank v Universiti Teknologi Mara (National Stadium I, 4pm), UniKL v TNB Thunderbolts (National Stadium I, 6pm), NurInsafi v Terengganu Hockey Team (National Stadium I, 8pm).



New Straits Times