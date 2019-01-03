By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil and adjacent pitch will be closed from Feb 11 for repair works as both the hockey turfs are in poor condition.





The National Stadium Board, which conducted an investigation on Wednesday (Jan 2), attributed the cause to lack of training in the maintenance of the turfs.



Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman inspected the pitches together with National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shahpawi and Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) deputy president S. Shamala.



Syed Saddiq said after discussion with the supplier, they have agreed to replace both the turfs with full cost.



"The government don't have to pay any cost and I reminded the supplier to make sure they do a good job as I don't want the same situation to occur in a few years' time," said Syed Saddiq.



"The National Stadium Board has also agreed to make sure they maintain the turfs well as the national hockey teams need to train every day.



"The turfs are still under warranty and will be handed over to the supplier to commence replacement work on Feb 11 and expected to complete the work by March 31," said Syed Saddiq.



The lifespan of the new turfs is typically eight years but the existing ones at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil did not even last two years.



Turfs at both the pitches in Bukit Jalil were replaced just before the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in August of 2017.



Syed Saddiq said both the pitches will be ready by March 31 to host the World Series tournament, which will be held at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil from April 26 to May 4.



Eight teams will feature in the tournament, which is the qualifying meet for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The Star of Malaysia