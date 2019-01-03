KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are the favourites to sweep all three titles in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) this year.





But UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj has shrugged off their favourites tag, calling it nothing more than mere speculation.



And his charges will take nothing for granted when they face TNB-Thunderbolt in the quarter-finals of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup knockout tournament.



“It’s merely speculation and the high expectation of the media,” said Arul, after a two-hour training session with the team at the Tengku Abdullah Stadium in Bangi yesterday.



“How I wish it’s as easy as that. There are many turns and rough surfaces we need to overcome,” said Arul, who guided UniKL to win the TNB Cup (overall cup) last year.



Arul insists Tenaga Nasional (TNB), boasting 10 national players, are the team to beat in the MHL.



“Tenaga are an all-round local outfit with experienced national players. There’s quality in their side with strength in every department,” he said.



“As for UniKL, we started our preparations late and we don’t have our foreign signings yet. So, the Alagendra Cup is going to be a tough battle for us,” said Arul.



“We’re working with the senior players and juniors to play a smart game given our situation. We’ll take it one game at a time.



TNB received a bye into the semi-finals of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup while UniKL take on TNB-Thunderbolt in the quarter-finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



Arul added that the MHL has not lost any of its glitter despite the absence of Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) as the other six teams – Terengganu, Tenaga Nasional, TNB-Thunderbolt, Universiti Tek­nologi Mara (UiTM), Maybank and Nur Insafi – have enough quality to maintain the competition’s standard.



UniKL have the services of three national players in the squad – team captain Muhammad Marhan Mohd Jalil, national team captain Mohd Sukri Abdul Mutalib and drag-flick specialist Muhd Razie Abdul Rahman. Baljit Singh and Harwinder Singh are two ex-internationals.



The team’s foreign signings are Robbert Kemperman, Martijn Havenga and Valentin Verga from Holland, defender Timothy Deavin and forward Kieren Govers from Australia, and goalkeeper David Harte of Ireland.



However, none of their foreign players are here for the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup. They are only expected to arrive for the Charity Shield match against Terengganu on Jan 11.



The Star of Malaysia