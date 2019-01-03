Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

World Cup stars destined for Hockey Reyes tournament in Polo

Published on Thursday, 03 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 47
©: Nacho Olano

The 71st edition of the Hockey Reyes tournament gets under way at Real Club de Polo in Barcelona for the annual exhibition event.



Saturday sees Polo’s senior men meet a combined European selection at 12pm (local time) before the women’s side do likewise at 1.45pm.

Among the guests are World Cup champions Tom Boon, Arthur van Doren and Simon Gougnard as well as Quico Cortes from Club Egara, Atletic Terrassa’s Marc Bolto and Englishman Johnny Kinder and FIH player of the year nominee Gigi Oliva will line out in the women’s game.

Overall, there will be representatives from 15 different countries taking part and over 300 players from 24 teams. There is a large junior section to the tournament with teams from AH&BC Amsterdam and Willem de Zwijger college from the Netherlands taking part along with four English schools teams.

Euro Hockey League media release

