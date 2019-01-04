



SPRING HILL, Tenn. - USA Field Hockey's Sport Development team is currently in Spring Hill, Tenn. introducing the sport to approximately 120 physical education teachers at Williamson County Schools (WCS) during their first professional development day of 2019. WCS has approximately 40,000 students enrolled in P-12 for the 2018-19 school year. There are 48 school sites including ten high schools, ten middle schools, 26 elementary schools, one K-8 and the Alternative Learning Center.





“We are thrilled to be working with the growing Nashville Field Hockey Club and Williamson County Schools to help bring field hockey to Nashville, Tenn.," said Sally Goggin, USA Field Hockey's National Development Director. "There are currently two NCAA collegiate field hockey programs in Tennessee, Rhodes College and Sewanee: The University of the South, and Vanderbilt University has a club team. However, there are no high school, middle school or elementary programs yet. Nashville Field Hockey Club formed just over a year ago by Pam and Neil Padden, with the great support of Andrea McCarthy, and Lianne Haviland, as well as other volunteers. They are doing a wonderful job creating field hockey opportunities in the Nashville area, and USA Field Hockey is eager to support their efforts and grow the game.”



USA Field Hockey will be back in the Nashville area for another Physical Education Professional Development Day at the Clarksville-Montgomery County (CMC) Schools on Friday, March 1. CMC Schools are made up of nine high schools, eight middle schools and 24 elementary schools.



“We would love to see both WCS and CMC incorporate field hockey into their PE programs and start after school field hockey programs," added Goggin. "Both school districts are high academic schools that value student engagement, and field hockey would be a great addition for their students.”



A special thank you to Jeremy Qualls, WCS District Athletic Director, for inviting USA Field Hockey and for helping to grow the game!



For more information about growing the game in Tennessee or in your local community, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



USFHA media release