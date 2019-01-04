KUALA LUMPUR: Goalkeeper Muhamad Zaimi Mat Deris made his debut with Maybank in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) and became an instant hero.





The 22-year-old goalkeeper made three saves during the penalty shootouts to help Tigers edge Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) to qualify for the semi-finals of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup.



Maybank won 2-1 in the shootout when both teams drew 1-1 after 60-minute regulation time in the first quarter-final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



UiTM, who won the Division Two title last year, took the lead through Danial Asyraf Abdul Ghani in the 35th minute but the Tigers equalised in the 55th minute through national forward Muhd Haziq Samsul.



In the penalty shootout, Meor Muhd Azuan Hasan and Muhd Hafiizhuddin Zaidi scored for the Tigers while Mohd Azwar Abdul Rahman netted for UiTM.



The Tigers will play the winners of the Terengganu-Nur Insafi match in today’s semi-finals.



Zaimi, who has been in the national training squad since last year, was clearly happy with his performance.



“I was the reserve keeper the last two years as Maybank hired foreign keepers,” said Zaimi, who featured in the Junior World Cup in Lucknow in 2016.



“But this year, I got my chance to play as the first choice after Maybank decided to use all local players.



“I did not feel nervous. I made a few good saves to help my team win our opening match,” added Zaimi, who aims to be national goalkeeper in the next two years.



Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) were without five import players but they still advanced to the semi-finals by outplaying TNB-Thunderbolt 4-1 at the same venue.



Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan (7th), Muhd Farhan Mohamad Zain (10th), Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim (28th) and Muhd Hafiz Zainol (28th) delivered the goals for UniKL.



Muhd Aminudin Mohd Zain netted the consolation goal for Thunderbolt in the 54th minute.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj said they only played with 14 players against Thunderbolt as defender Shazrul Imran Nazli got injured while warming up.



“Our five foreign players will only arrive next week. Tenaga are powered by 10 national players. We’ve to take our chances well against them,” said Arulselvaraj.



