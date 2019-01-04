By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: It was a super start to the season for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) as they beat TNB Thunderbolts 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup today.





Playing at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, UniKL had wrapped up the match by the 28th minute with goals from Najmi Farizal (seventh), Farhan Zain (10th), Razie Rahim (28th) and Hafiz Zainol (28th).



Aminudin Zain scored for Thunderbolts in the 54th minute.



The other semi-final will be between Maybank and Terengganu Hockey Team (THT). Maybank drew 1-1 with Universiti Teknologi Mara but the Tigers won 2-1 on penalty shoot-out.



Even in a comfortable victory, UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj was hit by bad news ahead of the Tenaga cruncher tomorrow.



UniKL will now play Tenaga Nasional, who received a bye into the semi-finals, as there are only seven teams in the Premier Division this year. Pic by NSTP/ ASYRAF HAMZAH



“We only had 15 players (because five of their import players will only be arriving on Jan 10 for warm-up before the match. Shazrul (Imran) tore a tendon and so I had a weakened bench.



“I told my players to go for early goals and then take it easy to avoid injuries as the semi-final is less than 24 hours away and we have only 14 players,” said Arul.



Tenaga have 10 national players, and with the bye they received in the draw, they will be rested and ready to challenge UniKL for the final spot.



“Yes, we will go in as the underdogs as Tenaga not only rested for the quarter-finals, but also have many national players on their side,” said Arul.



