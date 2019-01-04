



SVETI IVAN ZELINA, Croatia - January 3, 2019 - To prepare for the Croatia Cup that starts on Friday, the Junior and Senior U.S. Women's National Teams participated in test matches against the host nation yesterday and today.





January 2, 2019

U-21 USA 9 - U-21 Croatia 0



The U-21 Indoor USWNT got off to a good start in their first test match against Croatia’s U-21 team. Megan Maransky (Blue Bell, Pa.) scored off their first penalty corner in the second minute. This was followed a minute later by Mia Leonhardt (Media, Pa.) adding a second following a fast passing movement. Croatia earned their first penalty corner in the 9th minute, which brought a fine sliding save by USA goalkeeper Sierra Espeland (Fredericksburg, Va.). Almost immediately Ryleigh Heck (Shamong, N.J.) worked her way into Croatia’s circle and had her strong shot saved, but the ball fell to Olivia Bent-Cole (Ventnor, N.J.) who was there to push the ball into the empty net to make the score 3-0. One minute later Leonhardt rounded the Croatia defense and found Josephine Palde (Schwenksville, Pa.) who made no mistake with a first time shot. With a similar move in the 19th minute Leonhardt found Bend-Cole who scrambled the ball into the net to give the U-21 USA side a 5-0 lead at halftime.



The second half started with the Croatia goalkeeper Katarina Filipović making a fine diving save from Heck. In the 23rd minute, beautiful passing movement from Rayne Wright (Bethlenhem, Pa.) found Heck to Bent-Cole to Leonhardt who made no mistake to extend the score to 6-0. Four minutes later Evelyn Murray (Virginia Beach, Va.) found Palde to make it 7-0. USA would add two more the when Bent-Cole found Heck in the 31st minute. From the restart, Leonhardt stole the ball and shot low to round out the scoring at 9-0. Both teams went close with penalty corners in the final three minutes and the game finished with the USA earning a convincing win.



USA 5 - Croatia 4



In the senior game, the Indoor USWNT came up against a physically strong Croatia team. With USA having trouble working the ball through the tight host nation defense, Croatia won a penalty corner on their first attack. A slip right found a breakdown in USA’s defense and Croatia made the USA pay for the early error, taking the 1-0 lead. USA started to find inroads into their attacking circle, but Croatia goalkeeper Iva Zlomislic was in outstanding form, making a series of excellent saves. It took a well worked USA penalty corner option finished by Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.) to tie the game at 1-1 in the 9th minute.



USA continued to mount pressure, but Zlomislic stonewalled USA time and time again. In the 15th minute, Croatia took their second lead of the match on a run-off play from a breakaway. As USA continued to be frustrated by Zlomislic in goal, the half finished with Croatia retaining their 2-1 lead.



The second half continued in similar fashion with USA struggling to find the net and Croatia looking for the long counter. From one of those counter attacks, Croatia scrambled the ball into the net extending their lead to 3-1 in the 24th minute. A neat pass from Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.) found Wirth in the circle who pulled and lifted the ball over Zlomislic with a reverse stick shot to tally one goal back for USA a minute later.



With five minutes remaining, it was Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.) who finally converted a USA penalty corner with a strong low shot past the onrushing Zlomislic to tie the game at 3-3. From the restart Yeager intercepted a pass and made a superb behind the back pass to Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.) wide on the left of the circle who fired the ball hard into the roof of the net to give USA their first lead 4-3.



A frantic final three minutes ensued. Croatia’s Ivona Makar scored their third penalty corner with two minutes remaining to tie the game 4-4 and with Croatia pressing for the winning goal, a long ball from Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.) found Wirth on the left of the circle who put USA back in front and seal the 5-4 victory in the dying seconds.



“This was the first international tournament for our very young USA team,” said Jun Kentwell, Indoor USWNT Head Coach. “Their inexperience showed at times and they have to learn to play under pressure. Our techniques were strong, and I hope their decision making will improve as they settle and grow in confidence.”



“I was disappointed with our finishing today, it took us too long to figure out how to score against a quality aggressive goalkeeper,” continued Kentwell. “We had a difficult time adjusting to the slippery surface and we need to find our balance, so we can make accurate early passes.”



January 3, 2019

U-21 USA 9 - U-21 Croatia 2



In the second test game, Croatia pressed hard from the opening whistle. They controlled the ball while USA’s defense played strong under converted pressure. Against the run of play, Kelly Smith (Downingtown, Pa.) intercepted a pass on the halfway line, took the ball into the circle and scored with a hard-low shot to give USA the lead in the 11th minute.



USA slowly started to make inroads through Croatia’s press and a nice passing move in the 15th minute through Heck to Leonhardt and on to Murray who scored from a narrow angle. A minute later Heck drew the defense and passed left to Murray who made it 3-0 from a similar angle. With the game now flowing from end to end, Croatia tallied a goal back through a quick passing move and a deflection into the net by Eva Litvic. With time running out in the first half Maransky found Heck in midfield who slipped a pinpoint pass to Leonhardt who scored with ease to give the USA a 4-1 lead at the break.



Changing their formation, USA dominated from the start of the second half. A quality move involving all five players found Bent-Cole waiting by the post to tap the ball home. In the 29th minute, Heck found Bent-Cole on the post again after drawing Croatia’s defense to the right to extend the lead to 6-1. A minute later another good passing move from Wright to Heck and a slip pass to Smith who fired a hard shot from the top left of the circle. Almost immediately Leonhardt pounced on a loose ball in the circle and gave Croatia’s goalkeeper Filipović no chance from close range. With five minutes to go Croatia pulled the goalkeeper but, with USA playing tight defense, Leonhardt stole ball and scored on an empty net and extended the score to 9-1.



As the clock ran out Croatia scored from a penalty corner to put a goal back and end the game finished in a 9-2 USA win.



USA 7 - Croatia 0



After yesterday’s physical contest, today’s game was a well-played tactical affair. USA’s defense looked more composed and their passing out of the defense and through the midfield was crisper and more accurate. After Campbell had a penalty corner stopped on the goal line, Maddie Orobono (Macungie, Pa.) had a clinical finish after their second penalty corner was saved to give the USA a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.



Two minutes later, Campbell found Wirth on the left of the circle who extended the lead with a hard first time shot. A sharp quick restart by Nathalie Friedman (Phoenix, Md.) found Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.) who sent the ball across to Rose who shot hard from the top left of the circle to give USA a 3-0 advantage. Just before half time, Zanolli had a penalty corner saved on the line and Sessa showed her skill firing a strong reverse shot just over the bar.



The second half continued in a similar fashion with Orobono beating a defender only to see her shot hit the post. The Croatia’s goalkeeper Zlomislic made an incredible diving save to keep Yeager’s penalty corner chance out. In the 29th minute, Zanolli showed skill to eliminate two defenders and laid the ball off to Rose who scored for her second and the team’s fourth goal.



The game continued to entertain with both teams going close. With three minutes to go Campbell threaded a long penetrating pass to Rose on the far post who tapped the ball in to complete her hat-trick. Two minutes later Sessa stole the ball, passed quickly to Wirth whose shot went high over the diving goalkeeper. As time ran out Yeager worked hard to win the ball on the boards and sent a hard pass across the goal to Sessa to score her first international goal right before the buzzer and give USA a well-played 7-0 win.



"The players communicated well today and found a better way to press the hold the spaces," said Kentwell following the game. "Both teams started to adapt to the surface and I was pleased the younger players stepped up and played with more confidence and showed their quality."



The Croatia Cup is a seven-team round-robin tournament will include both USA squads along with Croatia, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia and Croatia's U-21 team. It will mark the first international contest for USA since the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany in February 2018. USA finished 10th in the squad’s first-ever appearance at the event and currently are ranked No. 12 in the FIH Hero World Rankings.



USFHA media release