The Field Hockey Board of Directors would like to announce Dr. Susan Ahrens as the interim CEO of Field Hockey Canada. Susan is currently the Director of Hockey Development and has agreed to step up to provide staff leadership while the search to fill the position on a permanent basis continues.





A former international player and coach with success in club and provincial sport environments in various roles, Susan has led our development during her time at Field Hockey Canada and is ideally placed to lead our organization through this transitional period. Working with the board of directors, she will continue her strategic leadership and Provincial Sport Organization (PSO) member engagement to ensure Field Hockey Canada is optimally positioned for success in 2019 and beyond.



The Board of Directors would like to thank Ian Baggott for his work and is delighted in facilitating Ian’s return to the board where we return to full strength and will continue to drive forward to create a stronger community and stronger sport.



Field Hockey Canada media release