Chandigarh: Triple Olympic Gold medal winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr. in all likelihood will be discharged from hospital after being admitted for the past three months following bronchial pneumonia.





The legend celebrated his 95th birthday on December 31 in a private ward of Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where is recuperating following his illness



On October 2, Singh was admitted to PGIMER after he complained of breathing difficulty.



Immediately after being admitted, the legendary centre- forward was treated at the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) of the PGI Hospital and over the past couple of weeks, his condition improved, hospital sources said.



Over the next few days, the doctors will assess his health and if his condition remains stable and shows further improvement, he is likely to be sent home, they said on Friday.



While sharing a Facebook post from his hospital bed when he turned 95, the iconic player wrote, "It's 90 days today that I am in PGI, Chandigarh. L~ike the rest of my life where everything has been pre-destined, I celebrate my 95th birthday with the lovely and very caring staff - who have now become my second family!"



"Manziley chi Ziddi hain, Rastey thi Zidddi hain, par kya Karoon main-Honsley bhi to mere ziddi hain"



"With your best wishes and prayers - see you all soon at home! Wish all my friends and family across the globe a very happy and prosperous New Year! God Bless," wrote Balbir Sr. in his post



The Times of India