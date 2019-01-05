By Aftar Singh





Good job: UniKL goalkeeper Adrian Andy Albert saved the shot by Tenaga’s Muhammad Amirol Aideed Mohd Arshad during the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup semi-finals yesterday. — CHAN TAK KONG / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional scored three goals in an eight-minute blitz to beat last year's overall champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) for a place in the final of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup.





Tenaga powered by 10 national players dominated the match from the start but had to wait until the 24th minutes to take a lead through defender Syed Mohamad Syafiq Syed Cholan when his drag flick sailed past goalkeeper Adrian Andy Albert off a penalty corner.



Tenaga continued to pile on the pressure and doubled the score two minutes later through Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal in the 26th minute.



UniKL were further punished for a defensive error six minutes later as national forward Firhan Ashari collected a loose ball before he beat a defender to score past keeper Albert.



It’s Tenaga’s second appearance in the Cup final. They lost to Sapura 2-1 in the final in 2016.



Under-strength UniKL could not match the pace of Tenaga because they only had 14 players available as five of their foreign players are only expected to arrive next week.



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini was pleased with the scoreline but not with their performance.



“We played well in patches and wasted a number of one-to-one chances to score goals in the match,” said Nor Saiful.



“Few of our younger players like Muhd Akhimullah (Anuar Esook) and Muhd Noor Firdaus Rosdi failed to score although they had the chances but we’re happy to reach our second final.”



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj said it was hard to play with just 14 players.



“We had our chances in the first quarter but muffed it. We also failed to make good use of the three penalty corners we had,” said Arulselvaraj.



“Tenaga keeper S. Kumar was in top form and it was not easy to score against him.”



In the other semi-final, Terengganu sealed a place in the final with a 4-1 win over Maybank, with goals from South Korean Jang Jong-hyun (4th), Muhamad Sufi Ismat (8th), Pablo Javier Travisan of Argentina (19th) and Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor (50th).



Amirullah Zainol netted the solitary goal for the Tigers in the 23rd minute.



