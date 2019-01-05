By Jugjet Singh





(File pix) Tenaga Nasional coach Nor Saiful Zaini mentioned promising Akhimullah Anuar Esook and Noor Firdaus Rosdi as among those who were not up to the mark. Bernama



KUALA LUMPUR: In an eight-minute blitz, Tenaga Nasional zapped Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 3-0 to advance to the Alagendra Cup final tomorrow.





In the other semi-final, Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) beat Maybank 4-1.



Tenaga, who received a bye o the semi-finals as the Premier Division of the Malaysia Hockey League, has only seven teams, missed too many sitters, and coach Nor Saiful Zaini was not too happy about it.



The Tenaga goals were scored by Syed Safiq Cholan (24th), Azrai Aizad (26th) and Firhan Ashaari (32nd).



At the other end, the THT goals were scored by Jang Jong Hyun (fourth), Sufi Ismat (eighth), Pablo Javier (19th) and Nabil Fiqri (50th).



Maybank’s consolation goal was scored by Amirullah Zainol in the 23rd minute.



“We played in patches (yesterday) and I’m not too happy with that.



“There were times when we were brilliant, and at times we looked lost.



“I gave my young players a chance to prove their worth, but they failed to take the opportunity to shine.”



Nor Saiful mentioned promising Akhimullah Anuar Esook and Noor Firdaus Rosdi as among those who were not up to the mark.



“Akhimullah and Firdaus played well below their capabilities and I hope they carry more weight in the final,” said Nor Saiful.



UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj, who only had 14 players for the semi-finals as his foreign legion have yet to arrive, gave credit to Tenaga.



“With 10 World Cup players (national players) in Tenaga they had the upper hand against us as we only had 14. And I could not substitute seven players, who played the full game, and in such a fast paced match, surely we could not match Tenaga.



“But then, we will use the Alagendra Cup ‘practice matches’ as preparation to win at least one trophy in the MHL this season,” said Arul.



THT coach I. Vikneswaran was elated with his team’s performance.



“Now that we are a step away from the title, I believe we have the players to make an impact.



“It would not be easy playing against a team who have 10 national players, but we take it as a challenge,” said Vikneswaran.



New Straits Times