The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Friday appointed two-time World Cup winner Saeed Khan as the manager and head coach of the national men's team for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League.





The team's first match of the FIH Pro League is scheduled for February 2 against Argentina.



Khan, who was appointed by PHF president retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, was a member of Pakistan's World Cup winning team in 1978 and 1982.



Previously, he has also served in other coaching assignments with the country's national team including in 1994, when the team won the World Cup and Champions Trophy.

His last assignment was as the head coach of the women's team for the Asian Games qualifiers in Thailand in January 2018.



In Oct 2017, Khan was accused of harassment and assault by a former goalkeeper for the women's national hockey team Syeda Sadia. He had rejected Sadia's allegations as "baseless", claiming that she was trying to "create a scandal" because she was dropped from the team.



