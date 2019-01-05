2019 Croatia Indoor Cup (W) - Day 1
Sveti Ivan Zelina (CRO)
Results 4 January
CRO v SLO (RR) 4 - 4 (1 - 1)
CRO v SVK (RR) 7 - 0 (2 - 0)
SLO v HUN (RR) 6 - 2 (2 - 1)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Croatia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|11
|4
|7
|4
|2
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|10
|6
|4
|4
|3
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|5
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
The USA and Croatia U-21 Teams are taking part as invitational teams and their results are therefore not recorded
