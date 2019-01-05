Sveti Ivan Zelina (CRO)



Results 4 January



CRO v SLO (RR) 4 - 4 (1 - 1)

CRO v SVK (RR) 7 - 0 (2 - 0)

SLO v HUN (RR) 6 - 2 (2 - 1)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Croatia 2 1 1 0 11 4 7 4 2 Slovenia 2 1 1 0 10 6 4 4 3 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Hungary 1 0 0 1 2 6 -4 0 5 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0



The USA and Croatia U-21 Teams are taking part as invitational teams and their results are therefore not recorded



