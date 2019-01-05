Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2019 Croatia Indoor Cup (W) - Day 1

Published on Saturday, 05 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 39
Sveti Ivan Zelina (CRO)

Results 4 January

CRO v SLO (RR)     4 - 4 (1 - 1)
CRO v SVK (RR)     7 - 0 (2 - 0)
SLO v HUN (RR)     6 - 2 (2 - 1)

Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Croatia 2 1 1 0 11 4 7 4
2 Slovenia 2 1 1 0 10 6 4 4
3 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Hungary 1 0 0 1 2 6 -4 0
5 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0


The USA and Croatia U-21 Teams are taking part as invitational teams and their results are therefore not recorded

