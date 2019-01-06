Renaldo Matadeen





Police's Krystal Raymond shoots at goal against Ventures in the Ventures Indoor Hockey Tournament at UWI-SPEC, St Augustine, Saturday.



It was goals galore at the 16th Ventures’ Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament on Friday night and Saturday at UWI-SPEC, St Augustine. The champions will be crowned today with action continuing from 9 am to 5.15 pm, after an eventual weekend of games.





In the Men's Group B action yesterday, Paragon thumped UWI 8-2 thanks to six goals from Akim Toussaint and Fatima edged SHAPE 5-4 couretsy a pair each from Che Modeste and Joshua Olton. Rounding out proceedings up to press time, Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) II were shocked by Supernova who claimed a 5-1 win. Men's Group A action saw QPCC I hammer Notre Dame 8-0 after a hat-trick from the experienced Evan Farrell and a double from Kadeem Fortune. In Veterans' action, TT Defence Force (TTDF) edged Fatima 4-3 owing to a brace from Aaron McKenzie and an Anthony Morales winner in the 25th.





Aiden De Ganes of Queen's Park Cricket Club I, right, makes a pass as TT Defence Force's Marcus James defends in a Ventures Indoor Hockey Tournament match on Friday night at UWI-SPEC, St Augustine.



Women's Group A action saw Paragon edge Notre Dame 2-1 with Zene Henry netting the decisive goal in the 19th minute. Also, UWI edged Magstastic 3-2 after coming from behind twice. Magstastic went ahead through Sade Mohammed in the 7th, only for UWI to equalise through Gabrielle Thompson two minutes later. Elise Olton put Magstastic ahead again in the 24th, but Krizia Layne was UWI's saviour in the final minutes of the game with a late double to seal the comeback. Group B action saw Magnolias Pink hammer Old Fort 9-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Briana Govia, with Ventures then taking out TT Police Service (TTPS) 5-1 with Arielle Williams claiming two goals.



Friday results:



(Women's Group A): Paragon 4 (Keima Gardiner 8th; Kristin Thompson 12th, 25th; Gabrielle Thompson 26th) vs Magstastic 2 (Lauren Pounder 11th, Elise Olton 28th).



(Men's Group A) TTDF 6 (Marcus James 2nd, 16th; Javon Woodward 6th, 25th; Nicholas Wren 7th; Shane Leggerton 17th) vs QPCC I 6 (Marcus Pascal 14th; Aidan De Gannes 17th, 54th; Jordan Reynos 20th; Dominic Young 20th; Jerazeno Bell 29th).



(Veterans' Group B): Petrovets 8 (Colin Thompson 2nd, 21st; Dwain Quan Chan 4th, 25th; Anthony Marcano 13th; Danielle Thompson 18th, 21st; Keston Paul 23rd) vs Fatima 0.



(Men's Group B) SHAPE 0 vs Supernova 9 (Kareem Mc Kenzie 5th, 13th; Meshach Sargeant 14th, 26th; Omar Hopkinson 16th; Warren Williams 21st, 28th, 30th; Nandalall Persaud 23rd).



(Veterans' Group A) Old Fort (withdrew from tournament) vs QPCC.



https://newsday.co.ttMalvern 8-0 (Teague Marcano 5th, 6th, 18th, 20th, 25th; Kristien Emmanuel 7th, 15th, 27th) vs Notre Dame 0.



https://newsday.co.ttTTPS 2 (Wayne Leggerton 9th; Justin Beharry 13th) vs UWI 4 (Daniel Byer 21st, 30th; Joshua Olton 26th; Lyndell Byer 29th).



Saturday results (up to press time):



(Men's Group B): Paragon 8 (Akim Toussaint 3rd, 3rd, 8th, 16th, 18th, 23rd; Tariq Singh 21st; Kelon Skerrit 28th) vs UWI 2 (Jordan Reynos 12th, 27th).



(Women's Group A): Notre Dame 1 (Kayla Brathwaite 2nd) vs Paragon 2 (Gabrielle Thompson; Zene Henry 19th).



(Women's Group B): Magnolias Pink 9 (Shaniah De Freitas 2nd; Brianna Govia 8th, 14th, 15th; Savannah De Freitas 11th; Kimberley Wellington 15th; Chelsea Day 23rd, 26th; Kaitlyn Olton 28th) vs Old Fort 1 (Dawnelle Paul 27th).



(Veterans' Group B): Petrovets 7 (Danielle Thompson 3rd, 22nd, 26th; Anthony Marcano 13th, 30th; Solomon Eccles 15th, 30th) vs Notre Dame 1 (Selwyn King 20th).



(Men's Group B): SHAPE 4 (Sheldon De Lisle 4th; Jalani James 5th, 5th, 8th) vs Fatima 5 (Che Modeste 13th, 13th; Joshua Olton 20th, 24th; Matthew Perriera 22nd).



(Women's Group A): UWI 3 (Gabrielle Thompson 9th; Krizia Layne 28th, 29th) vs Magstastic 2 (Sade Mohammed 7th; Elise Olton 24th).



(Men's Group A): Notre Dame 0 vs QPCC I 8 (Jerazeno Bell 1st; Aidan De Gannes 3rd; Kadeem Fortune 23rd, 25th; Marcus Pascal 26th; Evan Farrell 27th, 27th, 29th).



(Women's Group B): Ventures 5 (Arielle Williams 5th, 17th; Lindsay Williams 15th; Krizia Layne 24th, 30) vs TTPS 1 (Tineil Garcia 4th).



(Men's Group B): QPCC II 1 (Shane Samuels 29th) vs Supernova 5 (Omar Hopkinson 11th; Shomere Garnett 16th; Warren Williams 25th; Shakeem Fausette 29th; Nandalall Persaud 30th).



(Veterans' Group B): TTDF 4 (Aaron Mc Kenzie 3rd, 20th; Nicholas Wren 14th; Anthony Morales 25th) vs Fatima 3 (Shawn Tang Ming 5th, 26th; Derek Lee 5th).



Trinidad Newsday