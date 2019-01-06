



East Grinstead started where they left off after the festive break with two more wins to head the Jaffa Super 6s Championship Women’s Premier Division after day three at the Phoenix Sports and Leisure Centre in Telford on Saturday.





They kicked off with a slender 2-1 win over Buckingham before Elsie Nix added to her goal in the first game with another two to hold off Clifton Robinson 4-3.



Bowdon Hightown matched the leaders with an early 6-2 victory over strugglers Canterbury with Tina Cullen and Sally Walton both scoring a hat-trick.



The duo came up trumps for Hightown again in their later match against Slough, scoring a brace each to edge the game 4-3. Walton is now joint top-scorer for the Championship with 11 goals.



Beeston and Holcombe played out the game of the day with Holcombe eventually winning 7-5. Emma Trunks racked up a hat-trick to join Bowdon Hightown’s Sally Walton as joint top-scorer after netting twice earlier in the day in Holcombe’s 3-4 loss to Clifton Robinsons.



Buckingham made sure they would take points home after their earlier loss by beating Canterbury 5-3. Canterbury now have just one win in six and are bottom of the table whilst Buckingham maintain a good position in third.



Leicester fell to a 2-1 defeat to Slough in their first match of the day before losing 5-4 to Beeston who bounced back from their own earlier loss to lift them from the foot of the table.



Lauren Burrell netted twice for Beeston with Caroline Hanks, Rebekah Walker and Paige Gillott also on the scoresheet.



In Division One, Sutton Coldfield and Sevenoaks are unbeaten after day one at the UWE Centre for Sport in Bristol.



Sevenoaks won 3-2 over Gloucester City before beating Cambridge City 2-1, while Sutton Coldfield beat the University of Birmingham 6-2 and overcame Reading 5-3.



* For goalscorers and full competition details, including live updates click here - https://englandhockey.altiusrt.com



England Hockey Board Media release