



Hampstead and Westminster smashed home 20 goals in just two games as they underlined their superiority at day three of the Jaffa Super Sixes Championship Men’s Premier Division at Bromsgrove School in Worcestershire on Saturday.





Sam Ward found the net six times and Kei Kaeppeler added four as they opened up a three-point cushion at the top of the table, booking their place in the finals at the Copper Box in London on Jan 27 and taking their tally so far to an impressive 34 goals in their first six matches.



They beat Holcombe 10-3 in the day’s second match with Kaeppeler being joined on the scoresheet by Richard Smith with two goals. Then later in the day they beat Canterbury 10-1 with Ward scoring six of their goals.



Previously unbeaten Sevenoaks are still second despite suffering their first defeat of the competition on Saturday.



They began well enough with a 5-4 win over Surbiton, but despite taking a 2-0 lead over Wimbledon at half time they ended up losing 4-3.



Wimbledon then went on to beat Team Bath Buccaneers 9-4 in the last match of the day.



Surbiton are third in the table after bouncing back from their defeat to Sevenoaks with a 7-4 victory over Holcombe.



Also winning both their matches on Saturday was East Grinstead, who overcame Team Bath Buccaneers 5-2 before winning 10-5 over Brooklands MU. Ben Mackey scored twice in each of East Grinstead’s victories.



Brooklands MU had a day to forget, having also lost 7-4 to Canterbury earlier in the day.



Reading and Beeston are both unbeaten after day one of the Division One matches at Nottingham Trent University.



Reading beat Harleston Magpies 12-4 after winning 8-2 over Olton & West Warwicks earlier in the day, while Beeston beat Loughborough 3-1 and Ashmoor 3-2.



* For goalscorers and full competition details, including live updates click here - https://englandhockey.altiusrt.com/



England Hockey Board Media release