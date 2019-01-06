By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional are the favourites to beat Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) and win the Alagendra Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil here on Sunday.





Both teams were hardly tested in the opening rounds, and fans can expect a close battle in the final.



Tenaga who received a bye into the semi-finals defeated Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 3-1 while THT overcame Nur Insafi (3-1) and Maybank (4-1) in their respective matches.



THT coach I. Vikneswaran, a former international, said: “We only gathered a week before the tournament for training, and we used our opening matches to find a balance in our game.



“I think it will be a close final with both teams having an even chance of winning the title," said Vikneswaran.



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini said: “We have a balanced squad of senior and youth players.



“The team have nine national players, and they will be relied on this year.”



New Straits Times