



Bowdon Hightown will face Buckingham in the semi finals of the Women's Jaffa Super 6s after a nail-biting day of hockey at Phoenix Sport Centre in Telford on Sunday.





They started their day with a 7-3 victory against second-placed East Grinstead. Sally Walton starred for Bowdon, smashing home four goals with Charlene Mason, Tina Cullen and Kayleigh Maw scoring one a piece to seal the win.



Walton also dominated proceedings in their second fixture of the day, adding another three to her tally as part of a 9-3 victory against Beeston. She has now taken her tally to 18 for the competition and will look to add more in the semi-finals.



East Grinstead secured second place in the group on goal difference. They started their day well with a 4-3 victory over Beeston. Zoe Burrell produced a good performance netting three goals as part of the win.



Slough also progressed to the semi-finals. They began their day with a narrow 3-2 victory over Holcombe before going on to repeat the same scoreline against Buckingham to book their place in the semi finals at the Copper Box Arena in London on January 27.



Buckingham are the final team to progress in to the semis as they secured fourth place on goal difference.



They produced a good performance in their first match of the day, winning 4-2 over Holcombe before going on to suffer a narrow 3-2 defeat in the final game of the day against Slough.



Leicester ran out 4-0 victors against bottom of the table Canterbury in their first game of the day. Emma Yanzi was the star of the show netting a hat-trick as part of the win.



But they then went on to suffer a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Clifton Robinsons who missed out on a spot in the semis on goal difference. Claire Thomas netted a hat-trick in the process and finishes the competition with six goals.



In Sunday’s opening match, Clifton Robinsons had started well enough with a 4-1 win over Canterbury.



Sutton Coldfield sit top of Division One after 10-4 victory over Chelmsford and a 2-1 win over Gloucester.



Harleston Magpies are second with all still to play for with another round of fixtures next weekend.



* For goalscorers and full competition details, including live updates click here - https://englandhockey.altiusrt.com



England Hockey Board Media release